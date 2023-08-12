One suspect in custody, second being sought in rural robbery

Aug. 11—WEBB CITY, Mo. — A report of an assault and robbery of two men Thursday night at an address on Rib Road led to an arrest of one suspect and an ongoing search for the other.

Jasper County deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Hall Street and Fountain Road in Webb City, where they met two men who reported that they had been assaulted and robbed at a residence on Rib Road.

The men had gone to the address to sell an air compressor. In the midst of the transaction with two men they met there, one of the interested "buyers" hit one of the victims in the head with a baseball bat, and the other pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

The victims fled the scene, leaving the air compressor behind, and called law enforcement.

Deputies and a SWAT team responded to the address on Rib Road with a search warrant and arrested Steven A. Blansfield, 31, of Joplin, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. That charge had yet to be filed late Friday afternoon while a search for the second suspect remained ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.