One suspect in custody, second suspect on the loose in shooting death of 7-year-old girl

According to APD homicide detectives, two suspects have been identified in the death of a 7-year-old girl over the weekend.

Detectives arrested Kemeka Springfield, 44 and charged her with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police also identified a second suspect, Deshon Collins, 23, but he is still at large, according to detectives.

On Saturday night, 7-year-old Ava Phillips was shot and killed at a family gathering at Camden Vantage apartments.

Police said during the gathering, there was a domestic incident that escalated to a shooting. As the shooting was happening, Phillips was shot while inside the apartment, according to police.

On Sunday, the little girl’s father, Jonathan Phillips, spoke with Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin on WSB Tonight. He said this was the worse thing that could happen to him.

Police say Collins has arrest warrants for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

