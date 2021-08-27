One suspect jailed, another takes own life in Mercer County cold case

Aug. 27—CELINA — One suspect in the death of a Columbus man whose skeletal remains were found near a park in Mercer County more than five years ago is currently in custody, while a second suspect reportedly took her own life Wednesday when confronted by police attempting to make an arrest.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced during a press conference Thursday morning that Sarah Buzzard, 30, of Marion, Indiana, has been charged with four counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft auto, and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the death of 22-year-old Ryan Zimmerman. Grey said Buzzard admitted to strangling Zimmerman and then dismembering his body.

Skeletal human remains — missing a skull and arms — were found near Grand Lake St. Marys State Park on Jan. 3, 2016, by a person walking a dog. At a press conference in June of last year, Grey had announced the victim had been positively identified as Zimmerman, who had moved to Columbus from Corbin, Ky.

The sheriff said Thursday that over the past 14 months search warrants were served on electronic media companies to learn about social networks on which Zimmerman communicated.

Suspects were developed and were found to live in Marion. Another suspect was believed to live in Oak Island, North Carolina.

"The investigation led us to the location where Ryan was murdered and dismembered. A search warrant was executed at that location in Columbus and ... critical evidence was located to be examined at the BCI lab. The search warrant remains under seal so no more information will be released at this time," Grey said.

Detectives were able to track down the car used to transport Zimmerman's dismembered remains and that vehicle produced more critical evidence, the sheriff said.

On Wednesday, Mercer County detectives were in Columbus, Marion, Indiana and Oak Island, N.C. — assisted by local police agencies and officers from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation — and conducted interviews with witnesses and suspects. Detectives had an arrest warrant for Sarah Buzzard, who was residing in Marion and was taken into custody.

She was charged with four counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grant theft auto and two counts of abuse of a corpse. Grey said Buzzard confessed to strangling Zimmerman and dismembering his body. Buzzard waived extradition and is currently being held in the Mercer county jail.

It was then determined that Buzzard's wife, Naira (Jenna) Whitaker, 33, had participated in the crime. As Mercer County detectives were seeking an arrest warrant, police in Marion and BCI agents attempted to arrest Whitaker at her residence.

When told she was going to be arrested, Whitaker pulled a handgun from her purse and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Grey said.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience. This is a complicated and unusual case that took many twists and turns. The detectives never gave up and all agencies who we asked for assistance willingly stepped up and assisted," the sheriff said.