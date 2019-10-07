One suspect nabbed, one sought in shooting rampage that killed 4, wounded 5 in Kansas bar

One suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and five wounded at a Kansas bar was in custody Monday, and a massive manhunt was underway for a second accused killer.

Javier Alatorre, 23, was taken into custody late Sunday, hours after two men walked into the Tequila KC club in Kansas City and started shooting. Alatorre was arrested in neighboring Kansas City, Missouri, with assistance from the FBI and ATF, police said.

Authorities searched for Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"If you see him or know of his whereabouts, do not approach," Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a statement.

Both men face charges including four counts of first-degree murder, and bond for each was set at $1 million.

David Thevo lives near Tequila KC Bar, where there was a shooting Oct. 6 in Kansas City, Kan. More

Both suspects have had previous run-ins with law enforcement. Villanueva-Morales had a pending third-degree assault charge after a fight with a sheriff’s deputy in Kansas City, Missouri, in August. Alatorre faced several charges stemming from a police chase, and a protection order was issued against him in 2017.

Michael York, interim police chief in Kansas City, Kansas, said officers responded to a disturbance at the bar two hours before the shooting but could not locate the person responsible and had no indication he planned to return.

Spokesman Thomas Tomasic said when police went back to the club shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, they found patrons fleeing. Inside, officers discovered the bodies of four Latino men ranging in age from the 20s to 50s, he said.

The five wounded people were found outside, Tomasic said. All were rushed to hospitals, and none of their injuries was considered life-threatening.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Twitter two of the victims were Mexican citizens. He did not identify them.

About 40 people were in the bar when the shooting took place, Tomasic said. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the bar. They do not believe the shootings were racially motivated, Tomasic said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas shooting: One arrest, one sought in bar rampage that killed 4