This One Swap Might Help Those With Type 2 Diabetes Increase Longevity by 26%, a New Study Suggests
Swapping one serving of soda with unsweetened coffee, tea, milk or water may reduce risk for early death, according to this new health study.
Swapping one serving of soda with unsweetened coffee, tea, milk or water may reduce risk for early death, according to this new health study.
Royal obligations have strained sibling dynamics for Cleopatra of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and several members of the British Royal Family.
Attempts by the Brazilian state to reassert control over its lawless Amazon territories are leading to a deadly shooting war in the nation’s north. The South American republic, led by left-leaning President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is attempting to rein in a gold-mining boom on the border of the indigenous Yanomami reserves. That illicit industry —…
Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth. Housing...
With Title 42 set to end, U.S. officials expect an unprecedented surge at the border
Let's face it, the pilot episode is never the one that makes you obsessed with a show.
Anthony Bourdain had 13 international restaurants that he loved. One was in Johnson County.
No court has found evidence to support Lake's claims that Election Day problems in Maricopa County warranted her demand to be declared the governor.
Former President Trump blasted CNN on Tuesday, a day ahead of his scheduled sit-down with Kaitlan Collins, one of the network’s leading anchors, for a rare town hall event in New Hampshire. “I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic…
Iowa mother Liz Atkinson is searching for her late son Gabryel's favorite stuffed elephant, which holds his ashes, after losing it on a Florida trip.
Researchers from the University of Zadar discovered an ancient stone road buried under sea mud off the coast of Croatia.
One day after Real Housewives alum Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage, the former NFL star is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their kids.
Over the years, Selena Gomez has been building a very successful music career. Selena Gomez has made a name for herself in the music industry, but she got her start in the film and television industry. Now Selena Gomez movies and TV shows have evolved to highlight her vast talents and growth as an actress.
Priyanka Chopra appears on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast and reveals how her now-husband, Nick Jonas, introduced himself by sliding into her DMs with a ‘cocky’ message. After a quick Google search, the actress decided to give him a chance after she stumbled upon the music video for his 2016 track ‘Close,’ a song she says still makes her ‘weak.’
It’s been the hottest topic in Overweight Britain. What’s not to love about the arrival of a “game-changing” weight-loss drug that leads to losing 15 per cent of your body weight, in super-quick time, without having to slog through the misery of diet or exercise?
This zero-effort tip only requires patience.
A Costco membership can help you save on groceries. But if you identify with one of these three points, the membership card might not be worth the cost.
April showers are bringing May savings.
This no-bake recipe is perfect for spring.
Cold suppers have been a staple in Southern kitchens and hearts for decades.
There's a Goldilocks level of water that will enhance your sipping experience.