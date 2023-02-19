One Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) insider upped their stake by 1.9% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Symphony International Holdings Limited's (LON:SIHL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Symphony International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Anil Thadani made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$0.52 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.42). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Anil Thadani was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Anil Thadani bought a total of 8.36m shares over the year at an average price of US$0.50. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Symphony International Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Symphony International Holdings insiders own about US$62m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Symphony International Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Symphony International Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Symphony International Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Symphony International Holdings. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Symphony International Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

