UPDATE One taken into custody following two-hour incident in Shamokin

Oct. 6—SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police continue to show caution when responding to calls after a two-hour incident led officers to believe they may have had two murder suspects out of Philadelphia inside a city home.

Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Dewart Street, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, Siko said they began to receive information that led police to believe two murder suspects from Philadelphia and a man from North Carolina wanted for a sexual assault were inside a Shamokin home.

Siko said police began to assemble and they believed "99 percent" of the information they received was accurate, Siko said Tuesday night.

The more police investigated they began to learn the individuals were not who they were suspected of being, and state parole was already in route to the home, Siko said. Siko said the home is occupied by an individual who is on state parole.

Siko said officers received information there were weapons inside the home and he wanted to make sure the area was secure and residents were safe. Police closed off the block and continued to investigate.

After the incident came to a conclusion, only one person was taken into custody, and three other individuals who had been detained were released, Siko said. One man was taken by state parole agents for a parole violation, Siko said.

Siko said the investigation is ongoing.

Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.