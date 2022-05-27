One taken into custody, weapons recovered at Rains ISD

May 27—EMORY — At least one person was taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered Tuesday morning after the Rains Independent School District was placed on lockdown when a student was found in possession of a firearm while on campus.

Rains ISD Superintendent Jennifer Johnson issued a statement, indicating that the district's police department confiscated a weapon from a student's vehicle in the high school parking lot shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Individuals involved were immediately taken into custody," Johnson said.

The high school and junior high were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Johnson said, while the intermediate and elementary campuses were placed on soft lockdowns.

"I want to assure you that all students on the campus were safe at all times," Johnson said.

The Rains ISD Police Department and the Rains County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.

The sheriff's office issued a statement on the incident, noting the responding deputies were notified of a social media platform video that was sent out with a student having a handgun/weapon while on Rains I.S.D. property.

During the search two handguns, one shotgun and an amount of ammunition were recovered from the suspect's vehicle. A second vehicle was also searched at a different location and additional weapons were recovered.

No additional details were immediately released and the Rains ISD Police Department referred inquiries concerning Tuesday's incident to the district administration, which could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The Point Police Department did note that increased security would be at each of the schools Wednesday.