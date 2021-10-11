One taken to hospital after reported shooting in Trotwood late Friday

Oct. 11—A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting was reported in Trotwood late Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 6000 block of Bellcreek Lane at 11:28 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Initial reports indicated a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital, but an investigation by Trotwood police revealed the victim was not shot, according to the police department.

The man suffered a minor injury to his eyebrow.

The incident remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.