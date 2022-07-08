One taken to hospital after shooting involving ice cream truck in Dayton

Jul. 8—One person has been taken to the hospital after a report of a shooting in Dayton.

The shooting was initially reported at 3:13 p.m. near the intersection of England and Genesee avenues, where a 911 caller said they saw someone shooting out of an ice cream truck, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

There is an ice cream truck and a house with police tape around them in the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue in Harrison Township. A bullet hole is visible in the driver's side door of the truck.

Both Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies and Dayton police officers are on scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.