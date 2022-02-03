One taken to hospital after stabbing at park close to Lansdowne High School, police say

One person has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in a park close to Lansdowne High School, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said a suspect was in custody as of about 8:30 a.m., and they believed the incident only involved two people.

The incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m.in Hillcrest Park, which is directly behind Lansdowne High School. Thursday morning, police activity appeared to be focused on a park pavilion encircled by caution tape.

Police were still trying to confirm Thursday morning whether either person had any affiliation with the school.

The school was not under lockdown Thursday morning, said Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Charles Herndon.

“There was an incident in the community, not at the school,” he said.

Baltimore Sun Media content editor and photographer Jeffrey F. Bill contributed to reporting.