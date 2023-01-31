UPDATE: Man dead after stabbing in Dayton; homicide detectives investigating

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

A man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton on Monday.

Shortly before midnight, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Main Street on the report of a welfare check, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Upon their arrival, they learned that a 47-year-old man had been injured. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to receive medical care.

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating this case, the spokesperson said.

INITIAL REPORT:

One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a stabbing in the area of the apartments in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after midnight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch told us that one person was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center for their injuries.

Dayton Police are investigating the area.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.