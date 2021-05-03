One taken to hospital in SW Albuquerque shooting

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

May 3—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police said one person has been taken to the hospital after what was initially reported to police as an accidental shooting.

A police spokesman said Sunday night that officers responded to a shooting in the area of Many Road SW, near Seaborn and Nicklaus. Investigators were working on a neighborhood street near Tower and Unser SW at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Initial 911 callers reported an accidental shooting, according to police.

