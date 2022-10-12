One Tarrant County restaurant fails inspection due to cooler malfunction

In Tarrant County restaurant inspections between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, one business failed its initial inspection because of a cooler that wasn’t getting cold enough.

The inspector reported that a large reach-in cooler at the Plant Based Pop Up, at 7101 Bryant Irvin Road, wasn’t getting below 59 degrees at the time of inspection. The business passed a followup inspection the next day.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Those cities do their own inspections.

There were 107 inspections between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1. No restaurant was closed for serious health violations

No restaurant received over 29 demerits. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a followup inspection.

At a Popeye’s restaurant at 1100 Airport Freeway in Bedford, the inspector noted that all of the employees working were new and no one had been trained in food safety. Employees were not correctly reheating food, tracking how long cooked chicken was on the line, or tracking dates on slaws and mashed potatoes in the walk-in cooler, the report says. The restaurant scored 18 demerits.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for Sept. 25th - Oct. 1st, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.