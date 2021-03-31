One tax break Democrats should grant the wealthy

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·6 min read

With President Biden rolling out his big infrastructure plan on Wednesday, Congress will now debate the tax changes that should go along with it. One of those changes should be a tax cut that would benefit wealthy taxpayers, mostly in blue states.

You read that right. Yes, Biden rode to the White House promising to raise taxes on the wealthy, not cut them. Polls show voters strongly support higher taxes on those who earn the most. But first Congress should rectify a mistake Republicans made when they targeted a 2017 tax change at blue-state taxpayers and changed the rules many homebuyers thought were sacrosanct when they committed to long-term purchases.

The 2017 Trump tax cuts included a new cap of $10,000 on the deductibility of state and local taxes, known as the SALT deduction. Before that tax law, there was no limit on the amount of state and local taxes, including income and property taxes, that filers could deduct from what they pay at the federal level.

Republicans passed the 2017 tax cuts with no Democratic support. To meet Senate budgeting requirements, they needed some tax hikes to offset a sharp cut in the corporate tax rate and cuts in individual income tax rates that mostly benefited the highest earners. Capping the SALT deduction provided the revenue they needed, with a bonus: It would hit Democratic states harder than Republican states, because those states tend to have higher taxes for filers to deduct. The SALT deduction also acts as a subsidy for state and local taxes, which, again, confers the most benefit to states with the highest taxes.

I live in blue New York, so maybe I’m just lobbying for a tax cut for myself. As far as I can tell, however, I came out about even after the 2017 tax changes. As a homeowner who pays property taxes, I’d be able to deduct more than $10,000 from my federal taxes if the SALT cap were gone. But I benefited from other changes in the 2017 law and my federal payment stayed about the same. That's good enough for me.

Two reasons Congress should repeal the SALT deduction

Congress should repeal the SALT deduction for two reasons unrelated to my own taxes. First, it’s terrible policymaking to target political opponents for more pain than your own tribe. It’s not especially logical, either. While reporting on the change in 2017 and 2018, I interviewed people in red states such as Iowa and Texas who ended up paying more because of the new SALT cap. It didn’t hit blue states exclusively, it just hit more residents of blue states than red states. Republicans controlled both houses of Congress in 2017, but Democrats control both houses now. They should kill this tax hike to emphasize the vulnerability of petty, punitive, partisan policies.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) adjusts his face mask as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) adjusts his face mask as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. Schumer has blasted the SALT cap. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS.

The second reason to repeal it is Congress shouldn’t upend core parts of the tax code that Americans take into account when making big financial decisions such as buying a home — even if they’re wealthy buyers. When most people buy a home, they account for all the tax effects to calculate a bottom-line monthly and annual cost. Property taxes are one of the biggest factors, and there can be a large differential if once-deductible taxes suddenly aren’t. Congress clearly changes tax rates from time to time, but taxes affecting home purchases deserve special protection because a home is not a liquid asset and homeowners can’t easily change what kind of home they own or where they live based on unexpected tax changes.

Before Congress changed the SALT deduction, it had been in place more or less the same since 1913, when the federal income tax first went into effect. The 2017 change was temporary; the $10,000 cap expires after 2025. That makes the change even worse, since taxpayers leading up to that time would have to make home-buying and related decisions wondering if Congress will extend the law or let it lapse. Better to clarify now and restore the full deduction.

A tax break for wealthy homeowners

This would undeniably be a tax break for wealthy homeowners, and it would cost Uncle Sam about $80 billion per year in foregone revenue — at a time when Biden and his fellow Democrats need new funding for infrastructure and social programs. So offset the full restoration of the SALT deduction with other taxes on the wealthy.

There are plenty of options. The Tax Policy Center has identified four alternative tax changes that would raise the same amount as the $10,000 SALT cap, with the simplest being a hike in the top income tax brackets. Biden himself has proposed tax hikes that would raise around $200 billion per year, including higher income tax rates on those earning more than $400,000, higher capital gains taxes on those earning more than $1 million and higher inheritance taxes. Democrats generally favor a higher corporate tax and some back a tax on financial trades.

Democrats face an obvious dilemma on the SALT deduction, since it seems hypocritical to call for soaking the rich, with this one exception for home-state rich. At least they’ve been consistent. Prominent Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York have blasted the SALT cap since Republicans first proposed it in 2017. They’ve also been strident. A group of House Democrats from states such as New York and New Jersey say they won’t support Biden’s infrastructure bill unless it repeals the SALT deduction. Democrats have such slim majorities in both houses that they can afford essentially no defections on bills, if Republicans oppose them en masse. So it's plausible and maybe likely Congress will kill the SALT cap this year. 

The artful political move would be for Democrats to repeal the SALT deduction while at the same time raising other taxes on the wealthy. On net, it would have to be a tax hike on higher-income taxpayers, to withstand the inevitable demagoguery from Republicans. The larger the net tax hike on the wealthy, the more defensible the whole thing will be, politically.

If the state and local tax deduction has outlived its usefulness, then it should be repealed or reformed as part of bipartisan legislation that one party won’t be tempted to undo when it has the power to do so. Right, I know: Congress doesn’t seem to do anything that’s bipartisan any more. Since that’s the case, it shouldn’t force partisan changes on taxpayers, either.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Is there a pet food shortage?

    One type of pet food may be in short supply for a few months in large part because of the pandemic.

  • Here comes a 'face ripper' stock market rally: strategist

    The stage is set for a market rally to kick off April, Fundstrat's Tom Lee contends.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high, traders eye Biden's infrastructure proposal

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday's session. Traders digested the contours of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, which would include trillions of dollars in government spending as well as new changes to tax policy.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution or Roth Conversion

    Taxpayers who recharacterize Roth conversions and individual retirement accounts (IRA) contributions are faced with the daunting task of calculating the earnings (or losses) on the amount if such services are not provided by their IRA custodians. Below, we'll explain recharacterizations and help you understand the mechanics of calculating earnings or losses on the amounts you want to recharacterize. You can convert the entire balance of a traditional IRA account to a Roth account, paying the taxes that you owe on this conversion.

  • Stocks Edge Higher at Quarter’s End. White House Unveils Infrastructure Plan.

    The White House unveiled details of a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, data on employment came in strong, and investors kept watch on bond yields, which have been creeping higher.

  • President Biden will unveil a $2 trillion infrastructure plan today — Here's what's in it

    President Joe Biden is set to unveil a $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday afternoon that will include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% in order to pay for it.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • Fact check: Jamaica is not insulated from the COVID-19 pandemic

    Contrary to a viral meme, Jamaica has recorded about 38,000 COVID-19 cases. A meme claiming it has had no cases is false.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • UK 'puts lives at risk' by cutting aid to Syria by third

    The UK cut humanitarian funding to Syria by nearly a third at a major United Nations donor conference on Tuesday, a reduction which aid agencies working in the conflict-wracked country said “will put lives at risk”. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised at least £205 million in aid during an international conference on supporting Syria hosted by Brussels. Last year the UK pledged £300m and in 2019 it gave £400m. After 10 years of war, Syria’s humanitarian needs have never been greater, according to the United Nations, which is seeking a record $10 billion this year to help 12.3 million people in Syria and another 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Germany led pledges at the two-day video conference by promising a record 1.74 billion euros, while the United States pledged $600 million and France promised 560 million euros. Qatar said it would contribute $100 million. "The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments - here, today," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. Addressing the conference, Mr Raab said that the UK had given £3.5bn to help Syrians since 2012. The UK’s reduction was not as great as some aid organisations had feared but came despite direct pleas from the United Nations not to cut assistance to Syria. “A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” the United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Guardian last week. “In 2014 our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.” On Monday, Mr Mark Lowcock told the Security council that the consequences of reduced aid “could be dramatic and widespread.” The need for aid has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and the collapsing value of the Syrian pound, the UN said. Conditions are deteriorating for Syrians, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year," he said. "That's over 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger." The decision to slash the aid budget to Syria by a third will put lives at risk, according to a joint statement by nine major NGOs working in Syria, including the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Action Against Hunger UK, Care International UK, Islamic Relief UK, Christian Aid, Syria Relief and CAFOD. “This decision risks the lives of 210,000 Syrians who rely on UK aid for food every month, as well as the 100,000 Syrian refugees in the region who depend on UK aid for clean water and sanitation,” the statement said. Already over 90 percent of Syrians are living in poverty, 12.4 million are suffering from food insecurity, and 12.2 million lack regular access to clean water. Responding to the UK reduction in funding, some aid agencies complained that they were unable to plan programming without concrete forewarning of the aid cuts, which come a month before the start of the new financial year. “Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going and currently these decisions are subject to little or no scrutiny,” said Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK. In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £5bn cut to aid – from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent – saying that at a time of "unprecedented crisis the government must make tough choices". “This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the Government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach,” said Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children UK.

  • Oscars ceremony adds London venue for UK-based nominees

    Academy Award organisers have told nominees they don't want people to appear by Zoom.

  • Placer County mass vaccination clinic put on hold because of anime expo

    Placer County mass vaccination clinic put on hold because of anime expo

  • Suez Canal races to clear backlog

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass through on Tuesday (March 30) after the Ever Given was refloated a day earlier. But experts have warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could still take months to resolve.The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the massive ship's grounding had drawn attention to the waterway's importance for global trade."Since 1869, we can say for 150 or 160 years, the Suez Canal has been at the heart of international trade. So, all this talk about alternatives, no, this is an international passage for international trade that is integral for the whole world. Almost 12 to 13 percent of the size of international trade passes through here. I just wanted to say that maybe something bad has something good in it, that it alerted people to the fact that the Suez Canal is there, capable and will stay."Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday (March 29) evening, after the grounding led to a build-up of 422 vessels at either end of the canal and along its course.Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 7 pm local time on Tuesday, and a further 45 by midnight. He reaffirmed an earlier aim to clear the backlog in three to four days.However, knock-on effects could take much longer to resolve - weeks or months, according to shipping giant Maersk.

  • Rock Hill’s Catawba tribe to make COVID-19 vaccine available to more Native Americans

    The Catawba reservation has stayed ahead of the state since the start of vaccine rollout.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • 45M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.