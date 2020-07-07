One Technologies Named Among 'Best Places to Work in Texas' for Sixth Time

Company Recognized for its Ongoing Investment in an Open, Collaborative Culture Where Employees & Customers are Valued

DALLAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Technologies, LLC has been honored by Texas Monthly magazine, the Texas Association of Business, Texas SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management), and Best Companies Group with inclusion in the 2020 listing of "Best Places to Work in Texas."

One Technologies, LLC https://onetechnologies.net/ (PRNewsfoto/One Technologies) More

"We understand that we cannot accomplish our mission to help consumers better monitor their credit, and their overall financial lives, with analytics, technology, and Big Data alone—we also need the right people," said Carlos Medina, Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development at One Technologies. "We are proud to provide our employees with a collaborative and inclusive environment where they can pursue challenging and fulfilling careers, while also having fun."

The 100 "Best Places to Work in Texas" are determined using the results of a two-part survey. The first portion, worth one-fourth of a company's total score, evaluated nominated companies' workplace policies, systems, practices, philosophies, and demographics. The second part, accounting for three-quarters of every nominee's score, required employees to answer questions about their experience working for the company. Best Companies Group analyzed the data and determined the final rankings, which are published in the July 2020 issue of Texas Monthly. For more information about the "Best Places to Work in Texas" survey and awards program, please visit https://www.bestcompaniestx.com/.

This year marks the sixth occasion One Technologies has been honored as one of the "Best Places to Work in Texas," having also been recognized in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

"As part of our ongoing effort to maintain a workplace culture where people know they are valued, we generously reward our employees with competitive benefits and perks for sharing our dedication to consumers," said Heather George, Vice President of Human Resources and Facilities at One Technologies. "Our company is, at its core, a people-focused organization where our team and our customers come first. We are glad to be recognized by our employees as well as the Texas business community for our commitment."

To learn more about careers at One Technologies, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/careers/.

"One Technologies cares deeply about compliance, cybersecurity, and the customer experience, and it is very gratifying to be part of a company that actively invests in people like me, who live and breathe these values every single day," said Chau Ly, Manager of Marketing at One Technologies. "At One Technologies, I don't just feel like an employee—I feel like I am part of a community."

About One Technologies

One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense ®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit.

One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/ .

Media Contact

OT@jconnelly.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-technologies-named-among-best-places-to-work-in-texas-for-sixth-time-301088936.html

SOURCE One Technologies, LLC