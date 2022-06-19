One teen arrested, another sought in South Capitol shooting

Jun. 19—Santa Fe police have identified two men suspected in a Saturday morning shooting in a South Capitol neighborhood that injured a 70-year-old woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Santos Ben Atencio, 18, who is accused of firing the shots. Police arrested Patrick Marquez, 18, for his alleged role in the incident, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a news release issued Sunday.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Atencio, who is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the news release said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Gomez Road, a small residential street off Paseo de Peralta near the Railyard.

At least one shot fired from outside the woman's home struck her in the leg as she was sitting in her living room. Lt. Jose Gonzales said the woman was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for her injury. He did not identify her.

It's not yet clear whether the woman was the shooter's intended target, Gonzales added.

There might have been an argument in the area prior to the shooting, according to police and a witness.

Eric Radack, a neighbor of the injured woman, said in an interview Saturday he heard arguing outside his home followed by at least five gunshots.

Radack said he is concerned the shooter could return to the area.

Atencio faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Jail records show Marquez was booked in the Santa Fe County jail Saturday night.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a shooting at or from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Police ask anyone with information on Atencio's whereabouts to call 505-428-3710 or 911.