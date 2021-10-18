One teen arrested after copycat threats of gun violence at several Broward schools

Police across Broward County spent Monday morning investigating social media posts and text messages threatening school shootings at schools from Miramar to Fort Lauderdale to Coral Springs.

One person, a Fort Lauderdale 15-year-old girl, was arrested on a charge of intimidation by sending a written threat of conducting a mass shooting. Her arrest form said she admitted to Miramar police that she texted the threat to several people, but she “sent the message as a prank and has no intentions of causing harm to anyone.”

The text: “Hello Miramar students and staff and principal me and my best abt to shoot Miramar high school up Monday morning anyone we see in the hallways we going to shoot yo ass until we get in trouble be prepared for the wrest b----es f--- Miramar high school everyone in this b---- hope y’all die #f---miramar #beready”.”

The arrest form also said she just copied the threat from Instagram and changed “Dillard High” to “Miramar High.”

Fort Lauderdale police said there was “increased police presence” all day at Dillard High, Stranahan High and William Dandy Middle School after “several threatening social media posts.”

28-year-old officer dies after being shot in a Hollywood neighborhood, police say

Lawyers: Parkland school shooter to plead guilty to massacre. He still faces death penalty