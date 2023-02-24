'We are failing these youth.' Police chief, mayor speak out after three teens shot, one fatally

One teenager is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings that happened within the span of just over an hour in Rochester on Thursday.

At a press conference Friday morning, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans decried the latest rash of gun violence in the city, much of which is both being committed by and harming teenagers.

"We are seeing a crisis with a subset of our young people that are robbing them of their futures, either robbing them because they are being put into an early grave or robbing them because they are being introduced into the criminal justice system, a system that once you get into it, it is very hard to get out of it," Evans said.

The first shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when a 17-year-old boy was shot at least once in the lower body on St. James Street, off Sherman Street in northwest Rochester. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered a threat to his life.

Police say they took 19-year-old Dashaun Tubbs into custody at the scene. He was found in possession of a handgun and was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Tubbs was also charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Sideic Robinson on January 14, 2023, at a Burger King on Lyell Avenue.

Police said that Robinson and Tubbs knew each other and the shooting is believed to be the result of “disrespect." Tubbs had already been identified as a possible suspect in Robinson's murder before Thursday's shooting, according to investigators. Tubbs is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Rochester City Court.

About an hour after the St. James Street shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot at least once in the upper body on Alphonse Street, near North Street. The teen, Suade McKnight, died at the scene, Police said. He was a city resident but did not live at the house where he was killed, according to early reports from investigators.

At 2:41 p.m., a teenage boy on Remington and Lang streets was shot at least once in the upper body. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Capt. Frank Umbrino, head of RPD's Major Crimes Unit, said it was too soon to say whether the three incidents are related. Investigations into all the shootings are ongoing.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is being asked to call the Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

Rochester Police Chief: 'We are failing these youth'

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said that some of the youth involved in the shooting incidents Thursday had already been identified by police as high risk.

"We had done custom notifications, which means we reach out and basically say, 'Hey, we've noticed, you seem to be getting involved in this lifestyle. Here are some opportunities for you, here are some things maybe we can do to help you,'" Smith said. "But again, it just goes to show this is not something the Rochester Police Department can take care of and handle on our own. We are doing outreach, unfortunately there is so much more that needs to be done. That is really beyond our scope, as a police department. And quite frankly, we are failing these youth, as a city, as a county, as a state, as a nation, as a community."

Mayor Evans called on parents and others to take a more active role in monitoring what their children are doing. He called on them to monitor their children's social media accounts and to take action if they see pictures of their kids posing with guns or large amounts of cash.

"This is another example of a clarion call for our community as to why we have to make sure that we pay attention to our young people. But I want to be clear about something. The vast majority of our young people are doing the right thing," Evans said. "The vast majority of our young people are not involved in these negative activities. But we do have a subset of young people that have gone wild and are out of control and are in need of serious interventions."

Evans stressed that the time to intervene is before a young person crosses a line they can't come back from, either by becoming a victim of gun violence or by committing it and getting swallowed up in the criminal justice system.

"We need to make sure that we're having frequent conversations with our young people about the challenges and issues that they may be having. And if that doesn't work, we need to make sure that you can ask for help," Evans said.

He urged concerned parents to call 311 if they don't know where else to turn for help.

"That's for mental health. That's for Pathways to Peace. That's for police. That's for tips, call 311," Evans said. "And that is the pipeline that will get you to the right place to be able to make that decision."

Rochester NY homicides in 2023

Rochester saw 76 homicides in 2022. Thursday's death marked Rochester's ninth homicide of 2023. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 6 days in 2023, a pace that is behind last year's rate of a homicide every 4.8 days.

Chief Smith acknowledged that high rate, but he said the data suggest some sign of progress in the fight against gun violence. He said the number of shooting incidents has declined 51% so far this year, and the number of shooting victims is down 58%.

"This is thanks to in part to the Mayor's Office of Violence Prevention and our partnerships with other agencies and the hard work of the men and women in this Rochester Police Department," Smith said. "It's clearly not enough. Unfortunately, it didn't help the young man yesterday."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shootings in Rochester NY leave one teen dead, two others injured