One teen dead, another charged after Putney crash Sunday

Apr. 27—A 16-year-old from Rockingham, Vt., died Sunday morning after a car crash, according to Vermont State Police, who said a second teenager has been charged in connection with the incident.

First-responders reported to the scene of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment on Route 5 in Putney shortly after 3 a.m., police said in a news release. The passenger was extricated from the car — a 2003 Audi — and taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

On Monday evening, Vermont State Police Sgt. Stacy Corliss declined to release the victim's name. However, the Brattleboro Reformer identified her Monday as Jada Spaulding-Doyle, a sophomore at Bellows Falls Union High School.

The Audi's driver, a 16-year-old from Saxtons River, Vt., was also taken to the Brattleboro hospital to receive treatment for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Corliss, the car went off the road and ended up in a ditch after rolling over. However, she declined to discuss what led to the crash because the driver is a juvenile.

Corliss also declined to name the driver, who is scheduled to appear in Windham Family Court in Brattleboro Thursday at 1 p.m. on charges of grossly negligent operation with death resulting and DUI with fatality resulting, according to the news release. Corliss said the teen had not been taken into custody.

The vehicle was totaled, the news release said, noting that it was unclear whether either person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police said the weather was clear and dry, and the road was free of any obstructions.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.

