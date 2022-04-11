One teen is dead, another is injured after double shooting at Johnson County apartment

A teenage boy is dead and a teenage girl was injured in a double shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Silverwood Apartments in Mission, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 8:50 p.m. at the apartments in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive. Arriving officers found the teens in the parking lot. The boy was declared dead at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries were not released.

No suspect information was released. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area.

The killing is Mission’s first homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.