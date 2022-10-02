One teen dead, another injured in Friday shooting at Tulsa high school homecoming football game

A gunman remains at large after a Friday night shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming game that left one teenager dead and another injured, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at McClain High School of Science and Technology, whose football team was playing the fellow Oklahoma team Miami High School, according to McClain's website.

One 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital, who was initially in critical condition but improved to stable condition, police said early Saturday morning. It is unknown if the victims were students at either school.

Police searched for a suspect Friday night to no avail, the department said in a statement.

"Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect," police said. "Our K-9 Unit and several officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold."

Police describe the suspect as an armed and dangerous 17-year-old male.

The Tulsa Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC Tulsa affiliate KJRH reported that the shots rang out at the end of the game, as players from the opposing teams were shaking hands.

"What occurred last night was horrific for all who were present," Miami Public Schools Superintendent Nick Highsmith said in a statement following the shooting. "I am still struggling to process everything I witnessed and the tragedy that occurred."

Highsmith also vowed that "as long as I am Superintendent of Schools, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McClain again to participate in any school activity."

"I cannot allow our players, students, staff, and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger," he continued.

Highsmith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com