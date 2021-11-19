One teen dead, another injured in Cambridge shooting: Police

One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting in Cambridge on Thursday.

At about 8:15 p.m., Cambridge Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Camelia Street, according to Maryland State Police.

Ja’Len Woolford, 16, of Cambridge, was declared dead at the scene.

A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the injured individual, a 15-year-old male who has not been identified, to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

In a news release, state police said the shooting "does not appear to be random and the victims may have been targeted."

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department.

Maddie Aiken is the community reporter for Delmarva Now/The Daily Times. Contact her at maiken@delmarvanow.com.

