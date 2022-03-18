One teen dead, another wounded after West Palm Beach-area shooting; police appeal for clues

WEST PALM BEACH — A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in a suburban West Palm Beach mobile home park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators had not named either shooting victim as of Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Wellington Medical Center, where someone drove the teens in a car after they were shot at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park in the 1500 block of Drexel Road, near the intersection of Belvedere Road and Florida's Turnpike.

The girl who was shot died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to survive.

Investigators did not know a motive for the shooting as of Friday morning, deputies said. They have not yet identified a gunman.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the death as a homicide. It is the 11th homicide reported in Palm Beach County for 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The county had 109 in 2021.

Thursday's shooting is believed to have occurred between at some point between 10:30 and 11 p.m., deputies said.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area of Drexel Road between 10 and 11 p.m. and who may have information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

