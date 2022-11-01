One teen dead, one injured in Halloween party shooting in Thonotosassa, deputies say

THONOTOSASSA — A teenaged girl was killed and a second teen was injured when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party early Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to multiple calls about a shooting on the 9000 block of Harney Road, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a teen boy with at least one gunshot wound at the scene and a second shooting victim, a teen girl, at the nearby Petrol Mart at 11511 U.S. 301.

Both were taken to the hospital. The girl died there and the boy was in stable condition. The girl was a student at Bloomingdale High School, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The agency does not release victims’ names due to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives learned that the shooting happened shortly after an argument broke out at the party. It’s unclear if the shooter and the victims knew each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any other details but said there is no threat to the public.

Detectives were working to identify and locate the shooter. The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 813-247-8200.