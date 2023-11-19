One teen dead, two injured in overnight shootings, police say

One teenager is dead and two others are injured in separate shootings overnight, according to Chicago police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday at about 8:34 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Leontaye Taylor.

Police said Taylor got into a “physical altercation” with a 33-year-old man who fired shots at him. Taylor sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead at his home in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue.

A witness told officers that the man fled the residence with the handgun before they arrived, police said.

At 1:08 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot multiple times. Police said the boy was “uncooperative” with details regarding the shooting, including where it took place. The boy’s condition is also unknown, police said.

About 40 minutes later, a man shot a 17-year-old boy in the elbow while he was walking in the 3500 block of West 25th Street in Little Village. The man fled in a silver vehicle, police said.

The boy was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings and police said they are investigating.

