One teen fatally shot, another wounded at California movie theater

Regal

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at a movie theater in Corona, Calif., on Monday night, police said.

According to multiple local news outlets, the victims were found by a theater employee after a screening of The Forever Purge, the fifth installment of the dystopian horror franchise set in a world where all crime is legal for 12 hours ever year.

According to the Corona Police Department, officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater. The 19-year-old male, from Corona, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old female, also from Corona, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Their identification is being held while their next of kin is notified.

Police are currently referring to the incident as a death investigation, as it is unclear who fired the gunshots at this time.

Corona PD Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA that six tickets had been sold for that particular showing and asked anyone who may have been in the theater at that time, or may have seen anything suspicious, to come forward by calling the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330, option 3, or Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916, or by emailing slaven.neagu@coronaca.gov.

A Regal Theaters spokesperson said in a statement to EW, "We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."

The movie theater was closed Tuesday and expected to reopen Wednesday, according to The Press-Enterprise. Tickets were unavailable for purchase online for Tuesday or Wednesday showings when accessed by EW at time of publishing.

EW has also reached out to Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, the studio and production company behind the Purge films, for comment.

