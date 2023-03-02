One teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shooting

Mar. 1—One teen is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Mason Road.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the incident is under investigation as officers work to determine the details around the shooting. Police were called to the scene at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A 15-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, officials with the Buchanan County Juvenile Office told News-Press NOW.

Police have not named the victim, but officials with the St. Joseph School District said he was a Benton High School student. The district said its staff are committed to providing emotional support for students and educators.

"Death is difficult to process, especially the sudden death of an adolescent," said Eileen Houston-Stewart, director of communications, in a statement. "In order to support the mental health needs of both our students and staff, we have placed additional school counselors and social workers in schools today impacted by the loss. We will continue to monitor the need for additional mental health services over the next several days."

Parents are encouraged, Houston-Stewart added, to reach out to a school counselor or social worker if they believe their child is in need of additional support.