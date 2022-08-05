One teen killed, another injured after being shot in vehicle in Stockton

A 19-year male was killed and a 17-year-old female injured early Thursday evening after being shot while in a car in the area of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, Stockton.

Stockton Police reported that officers responded to the area at 5:25 p.m. When first responders arrived, they located a male and a female inside a vehicle, both had been shot.

The male, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female, a passenger, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said in a statement.

Police reported that witnesses said that after the shooting, the victims’ vehicle collided with several other vehicles. Morada Lane has been shut down while the investigation into the shooting continues.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

This article originally appeared on The Record: One teen killed, another injured in Stockton shooting