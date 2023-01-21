One teen killed, another wounded in Loveland shooting

A shooting in Loveland on Friday night has left one teen dead and another injured.

Loveland police officers responded to a weapons complaint and multiple shots fired at the Brookstone Apartment complex , 2500 E. 1st St., shortly after 10:15 p.m., according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man in the parking lot who was deceased.

A 16-year-old boy was discovered at the same apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the extent of the boy's injuries.

Loveland police are looking for this Dodge Ram pickup that is suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim at a later date.

The shooting is under investigation and detectives are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding a possible suspect vehicle identified as a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect vehicle are encouraged to contact the Loveland PoliceDepartment at 970-962-2032. Those with information but who want to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or report via a tip line at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=1336.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland shooting leaves one teen dead, another wounded