One teen shot another in Bradenton, and police say they are looking for the suspect

A 15-year-old male from Bradenton shot another minor several times on Friday evening, according to Bradenton police.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 19th Street Court East, police said in a news release.

Officers found the injured minor with several gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to All Children’s Hospital in Tampa, where he is in stable but critical condition.

The 15-year-old shooter has been identified and was seen on surveillance video driving away in a white Infiniti sedan.

Police are still trying to find him.

He’s facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s considered to be armed and dangerous and a warrant is out for his arrest.

If anyone has information, call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9300. You may also email any information on this or other cases to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM, or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or providing an anonymous E-Tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.