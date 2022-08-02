One teenager charged in another teen’s death, Richland County sheriff says

David Travis Bland
Noah Feit
·1 min read

One teenager is dead and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Tahkel Wilson, 17, was treated as an adult and charged with murder for the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Sunday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Jaylin M.R. Mosby, a 16-year-old Columbia resident, was killed in the shooting, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Monday.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, near Bluff Road and not far from Exit 5 on Interstate 77.

Deputies found Wilson had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said. Wilson was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, or any previous connection between the teenagers, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Information about how the sheriff’s department connected Wilson to the shooting was not available.

Wilson is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Recommended Stories

  • Belleview man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 10 years of probation for DUI manslaughter

    Joseph Randall Payne had pleaded no contest in the death of a woman. FHP troopers contend that Randall was impaired at the time of the 2017 crash.

  • Marion County law officers bust cockfighting operation, arrest 8 people

    A weekend operation resulted in the arrest of eight people accused of participating in a NW Marion County cockfighting operation.

  • SLED investigates incorrect reporting of Kershaw County jail director’s firing

    Kershaw County officials requested the investigation after official documents submitted by jail administration reported the fired director left the position “voluntarily” before taking job in Richland County.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family

    Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain

    The Denver Post via GettyPolice in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month.An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.Alexis Baca had been traveling through Colorado with a friend when the trip apparently went horrifically wrong, her mother told Fox 31.The circumstances of her death still remain a mystery, and authorities hav

  • Deputies: Teacher in Statesville charged with rape, sexual activity with student

    An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher has been charged with raping and having sexual activity with a student, deputies said.

  • Woman charged with committing sex offenses against student while teaching at Central

    Former high school teacher, 27, accused of committing sex offenses against student, 17

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Woman Receives Life In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Her Ex's Former Brother-In-Law

    A Florida woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the slaying of a Florida State University law professor. Katherine Magbanua—a woman convicted of helping her ex-boyfriend allegedly arrange a hit on Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law—received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Friday for first-degree murder in Markel’s 2014 death, according to WCTV. In addition, Magbanua, 38, received a 60-year sentence to be served consecutively for conspiracy and sol

  • Asian woman slashed with box cutter in NYC attack; suspect identified

    A 59-year-old Asian woman suffered a deep cut on her hand after being slashed by an assailant in New York City’s Times Square over the weekend. “It was a very violent event, a very violent thing to do,” the victim’s daughter told the New York Post.

  • Georgia man delivers 21 handmade memorial benches to families of Uvalde school shooting victims

    For the past two months, Sean Peacock, a small business owner in Eastman, Georgia, and his team have worked overtime to make 21 custom memorial benches by hand, one for each of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over the weekend, the benches were driven in a donated U-Haul trailer over 1,200 miles from Eastman to Uvalde, where Peacock is now personally delivering them to each victim's family. Peacock, the owner of the graphic arts business Jass Graphix, said he had no connection to Uvalde prior to receiving an order inquiry in late May from April Elrod, the mother of 10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod, one of the 19 students who died in the May 24 shooting, along with two of their teachers.