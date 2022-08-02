One teenager charged in another teen’s death, Richland County sheriff says

One teenager is dead and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Tahkel Wilson, 17, was treated as an adult and charged with murder for the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Sunday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Jaylin M.R. Mosby, a 16-year-old Columbia resident, was killed in the shooting, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Monday.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, near Bluff Road and not far from Exit 5 on Interstate 77.

Deputies found Wilson had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said. Wilson was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, or any previous connection between the teenagers, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Information about how the sheriff’s department connected Wilson to the shooting was not available.

Wilson is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.