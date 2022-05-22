One teenager killed, another hurt in shooting, Richland County deputies say

One teenager was killed and another was injured Saturday in a shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Saddletrail Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection of U.S. 321/Fairfield Road and Crane Church Road.

Deputies found a 17- and 18-year-old who had been shot, according to the release.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital where the 17-year-old died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the teen who died.

Further information on the condition of the 18-year-old was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This year, the sheriff’s department has investigated more than 47 shooting cases in which at least 12 people died. That does not include cases that Columbia Police Department is investigating.

“Until people come together as a village,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said earlier this month, “we’re going to continue to lose our young people.”