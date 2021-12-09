One teenager killed, one wounded in shooting in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police investigate a fatal shooting at the Dunbar Village apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Photo by West Palm Beach Police Department]

WEST PALM BEACH — A shooting Wednesday night killed a 17-year-old male and left a 16-year-old one wounded, West Palm Beach police said.

Officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to reports of two shooting victims, one on the 800 block of Grant Street and the other in the 900 block in the Dunbar Village community between Division and Tamarind avenues.

Investigators determined that the shootings occurred on Grant, where the 17-year-old was found dead. Paramedics took the 16-year-old to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose the victims' names, saying their families had invoked their right to privacy under a 2018 state constitutional amendment that allows crime victims or their families to withhold their names from public reports.

The people involved knew each other, police spokesman Mike Jachles said. Police on Wednesday searched an SUV they found on Grant that is believed to be connected to the shooting.

The homicide is the 18th in West Palm Beach and the 94th in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The city had 15 homicides and the county 99 during 2020, according to the database.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dennis Hardiman at 561-822-1896. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

