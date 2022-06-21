One Texas doctor refuses to give up her fight to help women access safe, legal abortions

Reuters

Mexico said it would prohibit subcontracting of day laborers in the avocado and berry industries, partly to ensure companies complied with requirements under the country's trade agreement with the United States and Canada. Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday her ministry would publish a guideline preventing the industries from using subcontract labor for certain activities. It would specifically prohibit subcontracting for pickers of avocados and berries, billions of dollars of which are exported to the United States annually.