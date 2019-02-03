This One Thing Could Cost You Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars During Retirement

When you think about expenses you'll face in retirement, what do you picture? Housing? Hobbies? Splurging on that dream vacation you've always wanted?

One expense you'd better add to your list is healthcare. Though nobody wants to plan for massive healthcare costs during retirement (or at all), failing to include them in your retirement plan could spell financial disaster down the road.

But if I have insurance, most of my healthcare costs will be covered, right? Not necessarily.

Even if you're eligible for Medicare, you'll still face out-of-pocket expenses -- and those add up quickly. In fact, the average retiree age 75 and up can expect to spend at least $100,000 on out-of-pocket medical expenses during retirement, according to a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, and the top 5% of spenders pay three times that much.

Most of these costs come from healthcare expenses that Medicare doesn't cover. You are responsible for covering the costs of premiums, deductibles, and copays, as well as routine care and long-term care, should you require it. Long-term care can cost thousands -- in fact, the average semi-private room in a nursing home costs nearly $7,500 per month, according to insurer Genworth's 2018 Cost of Care Survey.

So what can you do to combat these costs? The first step is figuring out exactly what expenses you'll be on the hook for during retirement.

What Medicare does (and doesn't) cover

If you're confused about what exactly is covered, you're not alone. Roughly two-thirds (67%) of older Americans say they plan to use Medicare to cover their healthcare expenses during retirement, according to a survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, yet 72% say they don't fully understand how Medicare works.

Understanding how much you'll pay for Medicare (because it's not 100% free) and what types of costs are covered will benefit your retirement plan by adding an element of precision to your nest egg goal. Healthcare expenses can quickly drain your retirement fund if you're not careful and informed.

The first distinction is the difference between original Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan. Original Medicare is Medicare Parts A and B -- Part A covers most hospitalization costs, while Part B covers doctor visits, lab tests, and some preventive care.

You can also sign up for Part D coverage, which is specifically for prescription drugs. If you choose to add Part D coverage, that will be an additional expense, and costs vary depending on your specific plan.

Original Medicare does not cover routine care, such as dental and vision. While it does cover emergencies (for example, if you need emergency dental or eye surgery), it won't cover most other types of care (like teeth cleanings, fillings, or eye exams for prescription glasses or contacts).

Typically, you don't pay a premium for Medicare Part A, but you do have a deductible of $1,364.

You do have to pay a premium for Part B coverage; for 2019, if you were earning less than $85,000 per year (or $170,000 per year for those who are married filing jointly), your Part B premium is $135.50 per month. Your Part B deductible, then, is $185 per year, but after you meet that amount, you'll still need to pay 20% of most other expenses.