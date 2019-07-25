One Thing To Remember About The BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Share Price

If you're interested in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does BMCH's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.44, we can surmise that the BMC Stock Holdings share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, BMC Stock Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how BMC Stock Holdings fares in that regard, below.

NasdaqGS:BMCH Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

Could BMCH's size cause it to be more volatile?

BMC Stock Holdings is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of US$1.4b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It is quite common to see a small-cap stock with a beta greater than one. In part, that's because relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the BMC Stock Holdings share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether BMCH is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as BMC Stock Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

