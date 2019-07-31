One Thing To Remember About The Derichebourg (EPA:DBG) Share Price

If you're interested in Derichebourg (EPA:DBG), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from DBG's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.4, we can surmise that the Derichebourg share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Derichebourg shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Derichebourg's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could DBG's size cause it to be more volatile?

Derichebourg is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of €527m. Most companies this size are actively traded. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Derichebourg share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether DBG is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Derichebourg’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

