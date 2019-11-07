One Thing To Remember About The GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:3800) Share Price

Anyone researching GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:3800) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 3800's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 1.65. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that GCL-Poly Energy Holdings shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does 3800's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$6.4b, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It has a relatively high beta, which is not unusual among small-cap stocks. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a smaller company, actively traded small-cap stocks often have a higher beta that a similar large-cap stock.

What this means for you:

Since GCL-Poly Energy Holdings has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as GCL-Poly Energy Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

