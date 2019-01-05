One Thing To Remember About The Hexa Tradex Limited (NSE:HEXATRADEX) Share Price

If you own shares in Hexa Tradex Limited (NSE:HEXATRADEX) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from HEXATRADEX’s beta value

Looking at the last five years, Hexa Tradex has a beta of 1.97. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, Hexa Tradex shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Hexa Tradex is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could HEXATRADEX’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Hexa Tradex is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of ₹1.4b, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Hexa Tradex share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether HEXATRADEX is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Hexa Tradex’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

