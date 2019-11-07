One Thing To Remember About The Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) Share Price

Anyone researching Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from D5IU's beta value

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust has a five-year beta of 0.92. This is reasonably close to the market beta of 1, so the stock has in the past displayed similar levels of volatility to the overall market. Using history as a guide, we might surmise that the share price is likely to be influenced by market voltility going forward but it probably won't be particularly sensitive to it. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust fares in that regard, below.

How does D5IU's size impact its beta?

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of S$695m, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. Small companies often have a high beta value because the stock price can move on relatively low capital flows. So it's interesting to note that this stock historically has a beta value quite close to one.

What this means for you:

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn't tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you're looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. In order to fully understand whether D5IU is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

