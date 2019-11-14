One Thing To Remember About The Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) Share Price

If you own shares in Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from MSYS's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.30, we can surmise that the Microsaic Systems share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Microsaic Systems shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Microsaic Systems is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does MSYS's size impact its beta?

Microsaic Systems is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of UK£3.7m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Microsaic Systems share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Microsaic Systems’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

