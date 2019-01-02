One Thing To Remember About The Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:618) Share Price

If you’re interested in Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:618), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What 618’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 0.84, we can surmise that the Peking University Resources (Holdings) share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Peking University Resources (Holdings) is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

SEHK:618 Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Could 618’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of HK$1.7b, Peking University Resources (Holdings) is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

Since Peking University Resources (Holdings) is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether 618 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Peking University Resources (Holdings)’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

