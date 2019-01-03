One Thing To Remember About The Public Joint Stock Company Financial Group FUTURE (MCX:FTRE) Share Price

If you own shares in Public Joint Stock Company Financial Group FUTURE (MCX:FTRE) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What FTRE’s beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Financial Group FUTURE, we see it has a five year beta of 0.82. This is below 1, so historically its share price has been rather independent from the market. This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio’s weighted average beta is higher than 0.82. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Financial Group FUTURE is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could FTRE’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of RUруб9.3b, Financial Group FUTURE is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Very small companies often have a low beta value because their share prices are not well correlated with market volatility. This could be because the price is reacting to company specific events. Alternatively, the shares may not be actively traded.

What this means for you:

One potential advantage of owning low beta stocks like Financial Group FUTURE is that your overall portfolio won’t be too sensitive to overall market movements. However, this can be a blessing or a curse, depending on what’s happening in the broader market. In order to fully understand whether FTRE is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Financial Group FUTURE’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

