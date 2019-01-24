One Thing To Remember About The Sanghi Industries Limited (NSE:SANGHIIND) Share Price

If you’re interested in Sanghi Industries Limited (NSE:SANGHIIND), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What SANGHIIND’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.15, we can surmise that the Sanghi Industries share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Sanghi Industries shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Sanghi Industries’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

NSEI:SANGHIIND Income Statement Export January 24th 19 More

Does SANGHIIND’s size influence the expected beta?

Sanghi Industries is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of ₹15b. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Sanghi Industries has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether SANGHIIND is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Sanghi Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

