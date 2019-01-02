One Thing To Remember About The Stampede Capital Ltd. (NSE:SCAPDVR) Share Price

If you own shares in Stampede Capital Ltd. (NSE:SCAPDVR) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from SCAPDVR’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.97, we can surmise that the Stampede Capital share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Stampede Capital shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Stampede Capital is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NSEI:SCAPDVR Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Could SCAPDVR’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Stampede Capital is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of ₹243m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Stampede Capital has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Stampede Capital’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

