‘The one thing she really loved is family’: Mourners gather for final Harmony Montgomery vigil

Well-wishers and mourners gathered in State Park in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday to hold a final vigil for Harmony Montgomery. The gathering comes after the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, waived his arraignment on charges of second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses earlier this month.

Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, attended the vigil in a Minnie House Halloween costume, a tribute to her daughter.

“Since Harmony was very very small, about one-year-old, she loved the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Harmony’s favorite character is Minnie Mouse. Her whole room was Minnie Mouse, she had a four-foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room,” said Sorey. “The one thing she really loved was family. And she didn’t get that toward the end. So I want to make sure we honor her in everyway possible. Even if I have to wear a goofy costume.”

Harmony hasn’t been seen since 2019 when she was in the care of her father and stepmother Kayla Montgomery. Evidence uncovered during the course of the years-long investigation indicated that Adam repeatedly struck Harmony, 5, in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg. He then allegedly destroyed and disposed of Harmony’s body sometime between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020, in an effort to hide evidence of the crime from law enforcement officials.

Sorey told onlookers Sunday that she never wants Adam Montgomery freed from behind bars.

“I don’t want him to see the light of day ever again,” she said.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A judge revoked Kayla’s bail back in September.

“thank you for supporting us and helping us with everything you can. Now the next step is finding her and fighting for justice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

