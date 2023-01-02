One third of global economy will be in recession this year, warns IMF

Matthew Field
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference following a meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo - MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS

One third of the world economy will plunge into recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Foundation (IMF) has warned, as China’s growth stalls amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be “tougher than the year we leave behind” as the economies of the United States, EU and China all slow down simultaneously.

“We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession,” she said, adding that the global economy will “feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people” as markets continue to contract this year.

The IMF cut its economic growth predictions in October for 2023, blaming inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Her forecast came as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine shows little sign of de-escalating with missile attacks raining down on the country’s cities over the New Year.

Meanwhile, economic data from China showed factory activity fell at the sharpest pace since the coronavirus pandemic began as infection numbers skyrocketed.

The purchasing managers’ index survey fell by a percentage point to 47.0, signalling a contraction in China’s manufacturing sector.

A separate survey by China Beige Book International found that the country’s manufacturing, services and property sectors all weakened sharply in the fourth quarter. It said that China’s gross domestic product likely fell in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago in real terms, and grew only 2pc for the whole year of 2022.

After finally loosening Covid rules, China has been hit by an uncontrolled spike in coronavirus infections.

On Saturday, President Xi Jinping made his first public remarks since the change in policy, calling for unity as China entered a “new phase” in battling the pandemic.

Ms Georgieva said: “For the first time in 40 years, China’s growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth.”

However, she added the US market appeared to be “most resilient”, adding it “may avoid recession”.

On Monday, data from S&P's European purchasing managers' index showed a small bounceback in business confidence, but suggested manufacturing remained in contraction.

