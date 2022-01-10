One third of US counties set case records; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive: COVID-19 updates

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Mike Stucka, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Just 10 days in 2022, more than a third of U.S. counties have set COVID-19 case records, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

So far this year, about 1,350 counties reported their highest weekly counts of cases since the pandemic began.

The analysis suggests every county in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey broke a record. Of New York's 62 counties, only one didn't set a record — Tompkins County peaked in mid-December, after an outbreak at Cornell University. Meanwhile, every county in Hawaii set a record this year except for Kalawao County, a community with just 82 reported residents.

The national daily average of COVID-19 cases increased to about 709,000 with Sunday's report of about 307,000 cases, which was far lower than recent days. The country is now reporting about 8.2 cases per second.

The world has been setting records for two weeks now and is averaging 28 reported cases per second, and the surging number of cases is burdening hospitals.

Meanwhile, Americans are struggling to get tested. At-home kits can be hard to come by, the Federal Trade Commission has warned scammers are trying to profit off fake rapid tests, and some regions are limiting who can use community testing sites.

Also in the news:

►U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, announced in tweet Sunday evening that she tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home, and she had received her booster shot in the fall.

►Pope Francis encouraged people to get vaccinated Monday saying individuals have a responsibility to care for their own health which "translates into respect for the health of those around us." Francis called health care a "moral obligation" and lamented that people are influenced by ideologies "bolstered by baseless information or poorly documented facts."

A trio of health experts say it's time for public and political leaders to start talking about what levels of sickness, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 we would accept, according to a new commentary in the scientific journal JAMA. Emergency actions could be triggered when cases exceed a formal risk threshold, and health systems could use it to plan for normal and surge capacity.

►"Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced she tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after her fellow anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive. Guthrie, who has received her booster shot, said her symptoms were mild.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 59 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 837,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 306 million cases and 5.48 million deaths. More than 207 million Americans — 62.5% — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘What we're reading: Confused by all the COVID-19 home tests? This new report from an independent patient safety group ranks the most widely used quick and cheap at-home tests based on how easy they are to use to help consumers choose a convenient, reliable option.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Australian judge says Novak Djokovic can stay but drama not over

An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled last week because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government on Monday to release Djokovic, who sought to play in the Australian Open this year, from Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.

But lawyers for the Australian government are threatening to cancel his visa again and deport him, which would cause the nine-time Australian Open winner to miss the tournament which begins on Jan.17. He would also be barred from the country for three years.

Chicago Public Schools closed again Monday as teachers union, city continue fighting over safety measures

Students in the nation's third-largest school system are out of school for a fourth straight day Monday as Chicago's leaders spar with the teachers union over a question that has plagued communities since early 2020: Are schools safe to operate in person?

The union says no; city and district leaders say yes. Kids and families have been stuck in the middle since Wednesday, when teachers voted to go remote after two days of in-person instruction. Then the city said that wasn't an option, and cut off remote schooling all together. Negotiations continued over the weekend, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

Education experts have increasingly cautioned the time for districtwide shutdowns has passed and that kids need to be in school. But large systems in Newark, Milwaukee and Detroit nonetheless shifted to remote-only instruction through this week as COVID-19 infections rose and staff shortages mounted. Read more here.

— Erin Richards and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY

California governor seeks $2.7B in emergency funding to battle omicron

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Saturday it was asking the state Legislature for $2.7 billion in emergency funding to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases tied to the omicron variant.

The request comes a day after Newsom activated 200 California National Guard members to help bolster testing facilities. Additional Guard members are expected to be deployed next week.

"From day one, California has taken swift and direct action to battle COVID-19 with policies that have saved tens of thousands of lives, but there’s more work to be done," said Newsom.

Administration officials said that the state had 2,700 new COVID-19 hospital admissions Friday, bringing the overall number of virus admissions to about 10,000.

The funds will also be used to fight misinformation officials believe is to blame for some Californians' refusal to be vaccinated. Part of that effort, officials said, is to continue to fund community outreach programs in partnership with ethnic media outlets, canvassing and phone banking.

— Christopher Damien, Palm Springs Desert Sun

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic allowed in Australia; AOC tests positive: COVID updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India Covid: Booster shots start for priority groups as cases surge

    Frontline workers and vulnerable adults will get booster jabs as the country battles a spike in cases.

  • AOC Tests Positive for Covid

    Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has developed a symptomatic case of Covid after vacationing in Miami, Fla.

  • US averaging 700K new COVID cases per day; Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tests positive: Updates

    The U.S. reported about 4.91 million cases in the week ending Saturday, more than April, May, June and July 2021 combined. Latest COVID news.

  • The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

    A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout. Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Confused by all the COVID-19 home tests? A new report says these tests are easiest to use

    ECRI, a patient safety nonprofit, ranked coronavirus tests on measures a consumer might find useful

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has COVID-19. Fresh off a holiday trip to Florida, Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID, according to a memo from her office. “Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19,” says a memo sent to the House of Representatives. The memo was posted to the liberal lawmaker’s official Twitter feed. “She is ...

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she received her booster shot this fall and is encouraging "everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."

  • Omicron becomes latest speed bump for shorthanded U.S. factories

    When Michael Tamasi got to his office Monday after the holiday shutdown, he found nine workers at his small factory were absent — either because they had COVID-19 or had been exposed and were trying to get tested. The latest wave of the health crisis, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, has forced airline cancellations, closed stores, curbed output at meat processing plants, and shut classrooms across the U.S. The surge is exacerbating an already tight labor market and forced government health officials to curb how long it says workers need to isolate once they’re infected.

  • New rules eliminate quarantine for some California health care workers who test positive for COVID

    Health care workers across the state are speaking up after new COVID safety guidelines were released Saturday.

  • Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a 'moral obligation'

    Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation" and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives during the pandemic. Francis used some of his strongest words yet calling for people to get vaccinated in a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, an annual event in which he sets out the Vatican’s foreign policy goals for the year. Francis, 85, has generally shied away from speaking about vaccination as a “moral obligation,” though his COVID-19 advisors have referred to it as a “moral responsibility."

  • Palm Beach County's COVID cases up 17.6%; Florida cases surge 40%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Florida in the week ending Sunday, rising 40% as 423,150 cases were reported. The...

  • Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 a week before Australian Open

    The Australian withdrew from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday.

  • Nigeria motorbike gang attack: Death toll rises to 200

    The attacks in the northern Zamfara state are believed to be in response to military air strikes.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive and is experiencing cold symptoms, the Royal Court said, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated. * Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from U.S. * India began administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers and vulnerable elderly people, with the Omicron variant fuelling an almost eight-fold rise in daily infections since the start of the year.

  • Former Biden adviser Symone Sanders to host MSNBC show

    MSNBC has hired Symone Sanders, former aide to President Joe Biden and spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, to host shows on its television and streaming services. Sanders announced only last month that she was leaving her job as chief spokesperson for Harris. Sanders, 32, will host a Washington-based weekend show on MSNBC, along with a program on “The Choice from MSNBC,” a news and analysis destination on the Peacock streaming service.

  • AOC tests positive for COVID-19 after partying in Miami maskless

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Children of the COVID era flocked back to school in various countries on Monday as the Omicron strain spread exponentially. Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's battle to play laid bare global passions over vaccines. Though Omicron is less dangerous than past waves, it has pushed cases worldwide beyond 305 million in the two-year pandemic that refuses to go away.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive For COVID-19

    The progressive House member is "experiencing symptoms" and recovering at home, her office said.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Safe-Haven Demand for Yen Caps Gains, Higher Treasury Yields Underpin

    Weighing on the Forex pair was a U.S. Labor market report that showed nonfarm payrolls for December fell well short of estimates.

  • Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

    Janai Norman reports on the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.