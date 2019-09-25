'One of those days': United Airlines CEO details dealing with his flight being diverted

Everyone knows it's a pain to have their flight diverted — even United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz.

Munoz opened up to CNBC on Tuesday about a recent flight he was on to Chicago that needed to divert to Grand Rapids, Michigan. The May 27 flight, from Jacksonville, Florida, was diverted due to weather, United spokesperson Frank Benenati told USA TODAY.

"It was one of those days in Chicago where it was just difficult," he told the outlet. He claims that he spoke to United customers on the plane to detail what was going on.

"People shared food. They brought out bags of taffy," he also said. "It was a wonderful event. You can make difficult issues easier."

"The more to the front of the cabin you are, the more people know you and recognize you," he added. "Toward the back there are a high percentage of people that don't fly very often. We have to make sure people who don't fly often are communicated to in a way that's practical, reasonable and logical."

A diversion to land at an alternate airport is often erroneously described as an emergency landing in media accounts. There is no emergency, but there is a change in plans.

If there is a problem with an engine requiring that it be shut down, then a diversion is necessary. A problem with the pressurization system may require a diversion. A passenger with a medical problem may require a diversion. Some electrical problems will require a diversion.

If there is an onboard fire, then an emergency landing is necessary. The difference is that in some fire conditions, the situation requires landing as soon as possible. That is an emergency.

Contributing: John Cox

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz flight to Chicago diverted to Michigan